

SCHIPHOL-RIJK (dpa-AFX) - Airbus Helicopters booked 268 net orders in 2020 in a challenging market heavily impacted by the economic consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic. It reported 289 gross orders in 2020.



Order highlights for 2020 consist of 84 helicopters for the best-selling H145, including 17 UH-72B for the US Army, the first Fenestron and Helionix-equipped versions to be ordered.



In addition, the company delivered 300 rotorcraft worldwide despite the pandemic travel restrictions.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

AIRBUS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de