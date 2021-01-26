Healthcare Contract Manufacturing Market Size Worth $323.6 Billion By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global healthcare contract manufacturing market size is expected to reach USD 323.6 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.7% from 2021 to 2028. The changing regulatory landscape, coupled with rising offshoring to emerging countries, is anticipated to propel the market growth over the forecast period.

Key suggestions from the report:

By type, the pharmaceutical segment dominated the market with a share of 75.2% in 2020 owing to low manufacturing budget and highly sophisticated contract manufacturing service offerings

The medical device type segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 9.7% over the forecast period owing to increasing pressure on OEMs to reduce costs and enhance the timeline for taking a product to market

Cardiology was the dominant therapeutic area segment in the medical device contract manufacturing market in 2020 owing to rising demand for cardiovascular devices as a result of the increasing prevalence of associated heart conditions

Asia Pacific dominated the market in 2020 and is expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period owing to the presence of a large number of service providers, lower costs, and growing demand for medical devices in the region

Read 127 page research report with ToC on "Healthcare Contract Manufacturing Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Medical Device, Pharmaceutical), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, MEA), And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" at:https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/contract-manufacturing-market

Increasing demand for advanced products is a major factor driving the market. Original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) are outsourcing the manufacturing activities of medical devices to third parties, mainly to developing countries to gain economic benefits. Furthermore, these regions are witnessing rising cases of chronic conditions, such as heart disorders, thereby positively affecting the market growth. Changes in reimbursement schemes are anticipated to increase the adoption of cost containment measures by OEMs. For instance, to prevent reimbursement issues from impacting financing goals, device manufacturers are developing a well-planned reimbursement strategy in parallel with their regulatory and clinical strategies in the early phases of product development.

Moreover, the growing geriatric population across the globe and the consequent rise in age-related diseases have stimulated the progress of pharmaceutical and medical device development, thus leading to the growth of the healthcare manufacturing industry. With a rise in demand, the market now witnesses an influx of manufacturing service providers. Asia Pacific was the dominant regional market for medical device outsourcing in 2020 owing to lower cost and easy availability of skilled human resources. For instance, according to IBEF, M&A deals in the healthcare sector in India increased by 155% (USD 1.09 billion) in 2019.

A rise in the number of medical device companies vying to enter regional markets, such as India and China, is further expected to contribute to the growth of this market. For instance, the Chinese government's Marketing Authorization Holder (MAH) scheme facilitates international healthcare players to produce their products within the local Chinese market equipped with state-of-the-art centers. The expansion of production capacity by players such as WuxiBiologics is a distinguished example of this deliberate plan.

Due to the emergence of infections, such as COVD-19, many organizations are attempting to accelerate production to meet the growing demand. Thus, these companies are appointing healthcare CMOs to speed up their production processes as well as reduce their overall costs to meet the increasing demand for medical products. The worldwide effort to develop a vaccine and therapeutic agent against COVID-19 has created the greatest opportunity for many large as well as small CMOs as the pharmaceutical companies are manufacturing vaccine doses on a large scale. Hence, we can say that the pandemic has had a positive impact on this industry.

This paradigm shift from in-house manufacturing to contract manufacturing in the pharmaceutical and medical device industry has resulted in the increased focus of the companies on contract manufacturing service vendors. These services have effectively addressed the concerns regarding pharmaceutical and medical device manufacturing as well as significantly accelerated the commercialization of products.

Grand View Research has segmented the global healthcare contract manufacturing market on the basis of type and region:

Healthcare Contract Manufacturing Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2016 - 2028)

Medical Device



By Service





Accessories Manufacturing







Assembly Manufacturing







Component Manufacturing







Device Manufacturing





By Therapeutic Area





Cardiology







Diagnostic Imaging







Orthopedic







IVD







Ophthalmic







General & Plastic Surgery







Drug Delivery







Dental







Endoscopy







Diabetes Care







Others

Pharmaceutical

By Service



API/Bulk Drugs





Advanced Drug Delivery Formulations





Packaging





Finished Dose Formulations





Solid







Liquid







Semi-solid Formulations

Healthcare Contract Manufacturing Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2016 - 2028)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



U.K.





Germany





France





Italy





Spain





Russia





Belgium





Netherlands





Switzerland





Sweden



Asia Pacific



Japan





China





India





Australia





South Korea





Indonesia





Malaysia





Singapore





Thailand





Taiwan



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico





Argentina





Colombia





Chile



Middle East & Africa

&

South Africa





Saudi Arabia





UAE





Egypt





Israel

List of Key Players of Healthcare Contract Manufacturing Market

Nordson Corporation

Integer Holdings Corporation

Jabil Inc.

Viant Technology LLC

FLEX LTD.

Celestica Inc.

Sanmina Corporation

Plexus Corp.

Phillips-Medisize

Synecco

Catalent, Inc.

Find more research reports onMedical Devices Industry, by Grand View Research:

Healthcare Contract Development And Manufacturing Organization Market - The global healthcare contract development and manufacturing organization market size was estimated at 193.4 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 8.1% over the forecast period.

The global healthcare contract development and manufacturing organization market size was estimated at 193.4 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 8.1% over the forecast period. Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing & Contract Research Market - The global pharmaceutical contract manufacturing & contract research market size was valued at over USD 123.1 billion in 2016.

The global pharmaceutical contract manufacturing & contract research market size was valued at over in 2016. Medical Device Outsourcing Market - The global medical device outsourcing market size was valued at USD 104.5 billion in 2019 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.4% from 2020 to 2027.

Gain access to Grand View Compass, our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661327/Grand_View_Research_Logo.jpg