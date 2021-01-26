Centaur has undergone a significant transformation over recent years. It is now a focused provider of market intelligence and consultancy, with growing subscription revenue, addressing two verticals, the marketing and legal markets. Management's updated three-year plan, MAP23, sets out how its portfolio, including four key flagship brands, will be developed as a growing, profitable and sustainable B2B business, with attractive cash-flow characteristics. Under MAP23, revenues are targeted to exceed £45m in FY23 on a 23% EBITDA margin, which sits comfortably with our FY22 forecasts. The shares are priced at a notable discount to B2B media peers, with cash at 17% of the market capitalisation.

