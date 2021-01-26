Citycon's rent collection at 96% for the full year 2020

HELSINKI, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Citycon's rent collection was strong for the full year 2020 finishing at 96% for the full year.

"We are pleased to see how stable the business has been in our centres, even throughout the pandemic. Our tenant sales for the year finished slightly ahead of last year sales. For Citycon, this stability translated into strong lease demand, financial performance and of course rent collection. This underscores the strength of our strategy to own these urban hubs, where people live, work, and shop. Citycon is well-positioned moving forward and throughout the crisis, we have made progress with our residential development projects driving our 'diversification thru density' strategy", says F. Scott Ball, CEO at Citycon.

