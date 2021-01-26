Anzeige
Dienstag, 26.01.2021
Letzte große Gelegenheit bei einer ganz großen Kurswette...
WKN: A2PFV6 ISIN: FI4000369947 
PR Newswire
26.01.2021 | 10:09
101 Leser
Citycon's rent collection at 96% for the full year 2020

HELSINKI, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Citycon's rent collection was strong for the full year 2020 finishing at 96% for the full year.

"We are pleased to see how stable the business has been in our centres, even throughout the pandemic. Our tenant sales for the year finished slightly ahead of last year sales. For Citycon, this stability translated into strong lease demand, financial performance and of course rent collection. This underscores the strength of our strategy to own these urban hubs, where people live, work, and shop. Citycon is well-positioned moving forward and throughout the crisis, we have made progress with our residential development projects driving our 'diversification thru density' strategy", says F. Scott Ball, CEO at Citycon.

Media Inquiries:

Tarja Parkkila
Communications Manager
Tel. +358 40 756 0545
tarja.parkkila@citycon.com

Citycon is a leading owner, manager and developer of mixed-use centres for urban living including retail, office space and housing. We are committed to sustainable property management in the Nordic region with assets that total approximately EUR 4.4 billion. Our centres are located in urban hubs with a direct connection to public transport. Placed in the heart of communities, our centres are anchored by groceries, healthcare and services to cater for the everyday needs of customers.

www.citycon.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/citycon-oyj/r/citycon-s-rent-collection-at-96--for-the-full-year-2020,c3273864

The following files are available for download:

https://news.cision.com/citycon-oyj/i/iso-omena-april-citycon,c2870770

iso omena april Citycon

© 2021 PR Newswire
