26.01.2021 | 11:03
Media Advisory: The Oversight Board To Announce First Round Of Case Decisions

Helle Thorning-Schmidt, Co-Chair of the Oversight Board, and Thomas Hughes, Director of Oversight Board Administration, to convene conference call to discuss the decisions following the Board's announcement

LONDON, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Oversight Board will announce its first round of case decisions on its website at https://oversightboard.com/news on January 28, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. GMT. Helle Thorning-Schmidt, Co-Chair, and Thomas Hughes, Director of Oversight Board Administration, will host a conference call to discuss the decisions shortly following the announcement.

In December 2020, the Board selected these initial cases from more than 20,000 cases which were referred to the Oversight Board beginning in October 2020. The Board's decisions will be binding on Facebook.

To participate in the conference call, media must register no later than noon GMT, January 28, 2021 via https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/1381197023692388107

What:?Oversight Board Case Decisions Announcement

Who:?Helle Thorning-Schmidt, Co-Chair, and Thomas Hughes, Director of Oversight Board Administration, the Oversight Board

When:?January 28, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. GMT

Where: https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/1381197023692388107

About the Oversight Board
The Oversight Board, comprising independent Members from around the world, makes binding decisions on what content Facebook and Instagram should allow or remove, based on respect for freedom of expression and human rights. The Oversight Board is focused on addressing some of the most significant content moderation decisions on Facebook and Instagram that are referred by both users and Facebook.

