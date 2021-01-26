Anzeige
Dienstag, 26.01.2021
26.01.2021 | 12:03
Log-On Software Announces Log-On APL2

Log-On APL2 simplifies and accelerates the design and development of computation-intense engineering, mathematical, scientific, financial, and rule-based systems

BEDFORD, N.H., Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Log-On Software (Log-On), an IBM Business Partner and developer of world-class software solutions for IBM Z, today announced Log-On APL2, with general availability planned for April 7, 2021.

APL2 is a proven and widely used programming language offering unparalleled array processing capabilities. APL2 is well-suited to complex engineering, scientific and financial computations. Users of APL2 include professional programmers, scientists, engineers, financial analysts, forecasters, actuaries, and statisticians. APL2 finds use in:

  • quick and efficient development of sophisticated models and computations
  • trading and financial applications where time to market is critical
  • interactive analysis of big data in an array-oriented environment
  • interactive, iterative design and prototyping

"We are excited to offer Log-On APL2 to our customers. We look forward to continuing to support this important programming language and its user community," said Danny Zeitouny, Managing Director & VP Products at Log-On. "Log-On APL2 leverages our experience in developing and supporting sophisticated solutions to complex programming challenges."

Log-On APL2 is compatible with IBM APL2 and is supported in the following environments:

  • AIX - AIX 5.0 with Motif 1.2 and X Window System X11R5 or later
  • Linux - Intel - Linux for PC machines with glibc 2.3.2, Motif 2.2 and X Window System X11R6 or later
  • Solaris - Solaris 7 with Motif 1.4 and X Window System X11R5 or later
  • Windows - Windows 10
  • IBM z/OS - Currently supported versions with TSO/E
  • IBM z/VM - Currently supported versions of with CMS

If your organization would benefit from APL2, or from continued support for an IBM-compatible APL2 offering, please call us at +1-603-458-5508 or email apl2@log-on.com.

Log-On Software - Background and Solutions

Log-On is a leading developer of world-class software solutions and outsourcer of software services ranging from programming expertise to the complete management and execution of development projects. With over 30 years of experience and 700 specialists in software, data communications and security, Log-on provides high-end solutions to today's most difficult product development and programming challenges.

Log-on delivers innovation and value across solution spaces including Mainframe, Security Systems, E-business, Conversion and Migration, Networking and Cellular.

Popular Log-On solutions include Log-On Wave for IBM Z, a productivity solution for managing virtualized Linux infrastructures under z/VM; QuickSelect for Db2, a plug-and-play performance accelerator for Db2 workloads; VTFM-NewGen, a software-only Virtual Tape System that leverages the organization's investment in mainframe DASD; and Total Utility Control, a Db2 utility automation solution that intelligently generates the right utility jobs, at the right time. Log-On's portfolio of satisfied users spans all major industries and includes many of the world's largest enterprises.

The company is headquartered in Bedford, NH. For more information please visit www.log-on.com or connect with us on LinkedIn.

APL2 is a trademark of IBM Corporation used under license.

Contact:
Mark Schora
apl2@log-on.com
603-458-5508

© 2021 PR Newswire
