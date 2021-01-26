

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - In what is touted as a hopeful sign, COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in the United States continue to trend downward.



COVID-19 hospitalizations in the country fell to the lowest figure in 42 days. 109,936 people are currently admitted in U.S. hospitals with coronavirus infection, which is the fewest since December 14, according to the latest data by COVID Tracking Project. Out of this, 20,875 patients are admitted in Intensive Care Units. The numbers reached a peak of 132,474 on January 6.



With 147,254 additional cases reporting in the last 24 hours, the total U.S. cases rose to 25297072, according to the latest data by Johns Hopkins University.



1758 new deaths were reported across the country in the same period, taking the national total to 421129.



Cases are down 20.7 percent from what was reported in the previous week.



The test positivity rate increased slightly to 9.08 percent.



CDC reported fewer than 1 million new vaccinations Monday.



President Joe Biden said he expects the US will soon be able to vaccinate 1.5 million people a day. Anyone who wants a vaccine will be able to get it by spring, he added.



California lifted regional stay-at-home orders and 10 p.m. curfew as projected ICU availability over 4 weeks in all regions rose to more than 15 percent. The Regional Stay Home Order, announced by the California Department of Public Health on December 3, prohibited private gatherings and closed business operations in the state.



The epidemic has peaked in California and will decline, according to Pandemic Central, an organization that makes COVID-19 projections. The state is witnessing downward curve in almost all COVID metrics. A total of 27000 new cases and 328 COVID-related deaths were reported in the state on Monday.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

