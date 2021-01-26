Regulatory News:
In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 18 January to 22 January 2021
|Name of the issuer
|Issuer identifier code
|Day of the transaction
|Financial instrument
identifier code
|Total daily volume
(number of shares)
|Weighted average price
of daily acquisition
|Market identifier code
|ARKEMA
|9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|18/01/2021
|FR0010313833
1731
96.4303
|XPAR
|ARKEMA
|9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|19/01/2021
|FR0010313833
7000
95.7064
|XPAR
|ARKEMA
|9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|20/01/2021
|FR0010313833
7000
97.3320
|XPAR
|ARKEMA
|9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|21/01/2021
|FR0010313833
7000
96.8734
|XPAR
|ARKEMA
|9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|22/01/2021
|FR0010313833
7000
95.6171
|XPAR
|TOTAL
29,731
96.3850
Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website: https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2020/
Arkema
