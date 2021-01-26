Anzeige
PR Newswire
26.01.2021 | 12:34
53 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Invesco Investment Trusts - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, January 26

Net Asset Values for
investment trust companies
managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited
---
Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (IPU)
As at close of business on 25-January-2021
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue566.24p
INCLUDING current year revenue566.24p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
LEI: 549300K1D1P23R8U4U50
---
Invesco Income Growth Trust plc (IVI)
As at close of business on 25-January-2021
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue292.07p
INCLUDING current year revenue293.52p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
LEI: 549300DI4285Q8ZFO135
---
Keystone Investment Trust Plc (KIT)
As at close of business on 25-January-2021
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue343.83p
INCLUDING current year revenue345.84p
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue343.84p
INCLUDING current year revenue345.85p
The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563
---
Invesco Asia Trust plc (IAT)
As at close of business on 25-January-2021
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue439.33p
INCLUDING current year revenue439.33p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
LEI: 549300YM9USHRKIET173
---
Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc
Global Equity Income class Ordinary shares (IVPG)
As at close of business on 25-January-2021
NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue219.45p
INCLUDING current year revenue219.45p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.
LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
---
Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc
UK Equity class Ordinary shares (IVPU)
As at close of business on 25-January-2021
NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue165.20p
INCLUDING current year revenue165.20p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.
LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
---
Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc
Managed Liquidity class Ordinary shares (IVPM)
As at close of business on 25-January-2021
NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue105.61p
INCLUDING current year revenue105.67p
LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
---
Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc
Balanced Risk Allocation class Ordinary shares (IVPB)
As at close of business on 25-January-2021
NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue162.79p
INCLUDING current year revenue162.79p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
---
