Keystone Investment Trust Plc (KIT) As at close of business on 25-January-2021 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 343.83p INCLUDING current year revenue 345.84p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 343.84p INCLUDING current year revenue 345.85p The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable. The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value. LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563