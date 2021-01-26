

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting its financial results for the first quarter on Tuesday, homebuilder D.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI) raised its fiscal 2021 outlook for revenue and homes closed.



For fiscal 2021, D R Horton now forecasts consolidated revenues of $25.2 billion to $25.8 billion, and homes closed between 80,000 homes and 82,000 homes.



Earlier, the company projected fiscal 2021 consolidated revenues in a range of $24.0 billion to $25.0 billion, on homes closed between 77,000 homes and 80,000 homes.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report revenues of $25.07 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Subsequent to quarter-end, the company declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per common share that is payable on February 25, 2021 to stockholders of record on February 17, 2021.



