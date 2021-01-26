Edesa Biotech to Study Its Investigational Drug as Potential Rescue Therapy

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / January 26, 2021 / Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, has received regulatory approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Health Canada to add a sub-study to its ongoing Phase 2/Phase 3 clinical study of its investigational drug, EB05, for the treatment of Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) - the leading cause of death in COVID-19 patients. The sub-study will evaluate the drug as a potential rescue therapy for critically severe COVID-19 cases.

Dr. Par Nijhawan, Chief Executive Officer of Edesa, said that physicians involved in the company's ARDS study identified a number of COVID-19 patients who they believed could benefit from the experimental treatment, but were too ill to be considered for the main study. "This sub-study will allow us to potentially expand the use of EB05 to critically ill patients suffering from profound, medically refractory COVID-19 respiratory failure," Dr. Nijhawan said.

Edesa's sub-study is expected to enroll up to 100 ICU patients with severe COVID-19 symptoms, including patients who have been ventilated for more than five days or are receiving extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) therapy. The sub-study does not impact the design or results of Edesa's ongoing international Phase 2/3 study.

EB05 is an experimental monoclonal antibody that Edesa believes could regulate the overactive immune response associated with ARDS. Specifically, the drug inhibits toll-like receptor 4 (TLR4) signaling - an important mediator of inflammation responsible for acute lung injury that has been shown to be activated by SARS-CoV2, SARS-CoV1 and Influenza viruses. The goal of the experimental treatment is to suppress inflammation, fluid accumulation and lung injury, thereby reducing the number of patients admitted to Intensive Care Units (ICU) and intubation/ventilation procedures, and ultimately saving lives.

Edesa's Phase 2/3 study is an adaptive, multicenter, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of EB05 in adult hospitalized COVID-19 patients. Up to 316 patients will be enrolled in the Phase 2 part of the trial in Canada, the United States and Colombia. Patients will be infused intravenously with a single dose of EB05 or placebo. Should the antibody treatment demonstrate promising results at the Phase 2 readout, the company plans to continue with a pivotal Phase 3 study.

Edesa's Vice President of Research and Development, Blair Gordon, PhD. said that data from the international sites will be aggregated and analyzed together. The sub-study, which is identical to the main study except for the patient enrollment criteria, will be analyzed separately. "The consistency of the study design across geographic regions and patient groups will allow us to efficiently evaluate the utility of the EB05 across a broad spectrum of hospitalized patients."

About ARDS

Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome is the leading cause of death in COVID-19 patients. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) reports that 20% to 42% of hospitalized COVID-19 patients develop ARDS, which increases to 67% to 85% for patients admitted to the ICU. Mortality among patients admitted to the ICU ranges from 39% to 72% depending on the study and characteristics of patient population, according to the CDC. ARDS involves an exaggerated immune response leading to inflammation and injury to the lungs that results in edema that deprives the body of oxygen. For moderate to severe cases, there are currently few meaningful treatments, other than supplemental oxygen and mechanical ventilation, and patients suffer high mortality rates. In addition to virus-induced pneumonia, ARDS can be caused by smoke/chemical inhalation, sepsis, chest injury and other causes. Prior to COVID-19, ARDS accounted for 10% of intensive care unit admissions, representing more than 3 million patients globally each year.

About Edesa Biotech, Inc.

Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative treatments for inflammatory and immune-related diseases with clear unmet medical needs. The company's two lead product candidates, EB05 and EB01, are in later stage clinical studies. EB05 is a monoclonal antibody therapy that we are developing as a treatment for Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) in COVID-19 patients. ARDS is a life-threatening form of respiratory failure, and the leading cause of death among COVID-19 patients. Edesa is also developing an sPLA2 inhibitor, designated as EB01, as a topical treatment for chronic allergic contact dermatitis (ACD), a common, potentially debilitating condition and occupational illness. EB01 employs a novel, non-steroidal mechanism of action and in two clinical studies has demonstrated statistically significant improvement of multiple symptoms in ACD patients. The company is based in Markham, Ontario, Canada, with a U.S. subsidiary located in Southern California. Sign up for news alerts.

