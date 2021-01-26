

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK) reported a profit for its first quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's profit came in at $593.3 million, or $5.06 per share. This compares with $310.7 million, or $2.66 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Rockwell Automation Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $278.7 million or $2.38 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 6.5% to $1.57 billion from $1.68 billion last year.



Rockwell Automation Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $278.7 Mln. vs. $251.4 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $2.38 vs. $2.15 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $1.57 Bln vs. $1.68 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $8.70 - $9.10



