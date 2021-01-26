

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Verizon Communications (VZ) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that dropped from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $4.72 billion, or $1.11 per share. This compares with $5.22 billion, or $1.23 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.17 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.3% to $34.69 billion from $34.78 billion last year.



Verizon Communications earnings at a glance:



-EPS (Q4): $1.21 vs. $1.13 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.17 -Revenue (Q4): $34.69 Bln vs. $34.78 Bln last year.



