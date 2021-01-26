TraceSafe Inc.: TraceSafe Wearables a Focus of Singapore's Connected Worker Strategy

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 26, 2021 / Tracesafe Inc., ("TraceSafe") (CSE:TSF) a global leader in wearable safety tech, including contact tracing and quarantine management, is proud to support Singapore as they engineer the connected workplace of the future with its integrated wearable technology.

TraceSafe's wearable safety technology recently won Singapore's National Innovation Challenge award for a "Digital Tool to Facilitate a COVID-Safe, Smart and Integrated Management of Worksite and Workforce," along with project partner Boustead Construction. Since September 2020, Singapore has been a shining example of a national economy's safe reopening and has kept weekly average infections low (<40).

"We've seen a glimpse of the future Singapore and the picture is clear. Spatially aware wearables are becoming the key to a connected workplace ecosystem," said Wayne Lloyd, TraceSafe CEO. "Our products aren't just for workers - TraceSafe beacons can be placed on assets and machinery, leveraging proximity tracking technology for uses far beyond contact tracing. We are seeing a lot of interest in wearables for human activity recognition, powered by a combination of industry-specific sensors and machine learning."

Similar to TraceSafe's integration with Tritan Software for the cruise industry, the company's API is now also integrated with Deloitte's platform for clients in Singapore. The turnkey data solution with Deloitte has provided major inroads to other industry players around the globe.

Far from replacing workers, wearable technology "can improve productivity, help them overcome physical limitations, or compensate for spotty skills," according to Deloitte.[1] "And they give employers new ways to plan for the workforce of the future. Enterprises in the automotive, chemicals and materials, mining, and oil and gas industries are using wearables to improve worker safety while enhancing the quality and efficiency of their work."

About TraceSafe

TraceSafe is a full suite of real-time location management services and contact tracing solutions enabled through advanced low power bluetooth beacons and enterprise cloud management. TraceSafe's leading cloud management solution ensures both user privacy and comprehensive administrative control. TraceSafe's patented contact tracing bracelet has already been deployed in mission critical quarantine applications around the world in partnership with leading governments. In addition to their government work, TraceSafe is developing leading edge solutions for Enterprise, Healthcare, Education, Government and large-scale venue management.

