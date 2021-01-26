

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - OSRAM Licht AG (OSAGF.PK) said, according to preliminary results, first quarter revenues were 840 million euros, comparable at the level of the prior-year quarter, an adjusted EBITDA margin of 19.3 percent (prior-year quarter: 13.0 percent) and positive free cash flow of 50 million euros (prior-year quarter: 7 million euros).



For fiscal 2021, the group now expects a comparable revenue growth between 10 and 14 percent (previously: between 6 and 10 percent), an adjusted EBITDA margin of 12 to 15 percent (previously: 9 to 11 percent) and free cash flow between 70 million euros and 130 million euros (previously: from balanced to a positive low double-digit million euros).



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

OSRAM-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de