Wien (pts030/26.01.2021/14:35) - The Austrian pharmaceutical company AOP Orphan joined forces with the Argentinean company Tuteur to bring treatment to patients in Argentina suffering from Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH). The respective agreement was signed in December 2020.

AOP Orphan Pharmaceuticals AG (AOP Orphan) is a European pioneer in the field of special diseases offering treatment for PAH patients: A permanent subcutaneous application via a pump. The therapy increases life expectation and quality of life, i.e. allowing patients to walk (again) longer distances without being out of breath and following a rather normal every-day life. "To achieve this improved quality of life, it is not only the drug that is needed, but a lot of knowledge and experience with the general therapy approach. Business partners like Tuteur use this know-how as part of the package. This way we can be sure that all patients get the best treatment", explains AOP Orphan CEO Andreas Steiner.

TUTEUR S.A.C.I.F.I.A (Tuteur) is a leading company with over 40 years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry and has already built strong expertise with its treatment portfolio in the area of PAH in Argentina. "We focus on satisfying the needs of patients with complex diseases through the development, manufacture and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the fields of oncology, hematology, central nervous system and orphan diseases. Integrated therapy approaches like those of AOP Orphan are of interest to us because they complement our portfolio. Therefore, we are very much looking forward to this cooperation with a company of the caliber of AOP to bring this important therapy for PAH patients in Argentina," says Jonathan Hahn, President of Tuteur in Buenos Aires.

Strategic growth course

This deal marks the beginning of a cross-continental partnership with significant growth potential: With this new partner AOP Orphan is continuing its consistent growth course and enters a broader territory in Latin America. "We are very proud in starting this important collaboration with our partner Tuteur in Argentina which builds the ground for a long-lasting relationship in South America and is a major milestone to bring this complex treatment to patients in Argentina", says Agnes Kohl, Director of Program and Business Development.

AOP Orphan Pharmaceuticals AG is an international pharmaceutical company with a focus on rare and special diseases. Over the past 25 years, the company has become an established provider of integrated therapy solutions from its headquarters in Vienna. This development has been made possible by a continually high level of investment in research and development on the one hand and a highly consistent and pragmatic orientation towards the needs of all our stakeholders on the other - especially the patients and their families but also the doctors and care professionals treating them. In the third quarter of 2020, AOP Orphan took over Amomed and SciPharm, two European health care companies, continuing its consistent path of growth into a pan-European health care group specializing in special diseases requiring a complex management.

Tuteur S.A.C.I.F.I.A. is a company based in Argentina with more than 40 years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry. The company is focused on the development, manufacture and commercialization of pharmaceutical products, specializing in the sectors of oncology, hematology, central nervous system and orphan diseases. Its products are commercialized in the domestic market and in several other Latin American countries. Tuteur' s purpose is to satisfy the unmet needs of patients with complex diseases and provide a service of excellence to the entire healthcare community.

