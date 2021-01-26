INK Communications Co.: CORT and Move for Hunger Reach 100,000-Meal Milestone in 2020 to Combat Food Insecurity

Partnership rescued and distributed a record number of meals in year when hunger at an all-time high

CHANTILLY, VA / ACCESSWIRE / January 26, 2021 / CORT, the nation's leading provider of furniture rental and transition services, and Move For Hunger, a national non-profit organization that mobilizes the relocation industry to reduce food waste and fight hunger, announced their three-year partnership surpassed over 100,000 meals donated to food banks and pantries across the United States.

Each year, CORT enables residents at multifamily communities across the U.S. to donate non-perishable food items they would otherwise throw away when they move out. The company also helps transport the food it collects using its furniture delivery trucks.

In spite of logistical challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, the partnership not only maintained momentum in 2020, but also had its most successful year yet, mobilizing to rescue and deliver 42,860 meals--35% of the partnership's 122,245 lifetime total.

"2020 led more Americans searching for food than ever before. Our partnership with CORT, however, has been a bright light during these challenging times," said Move For Hunger Executive Director and Founder, Adam Lowy. "Their continued dedication to our mission helped us feed tens of thousands of people last year, and we are grateful to have them as a partner in our fight against food waste and hunger."

CORT doesn't stop with logistics. The entire company finds ways to rally behind and support this critical cause. In 2020, CORT organized a virtual fundraiser that challenged its employees to literally "move for hunger" by participating in their favorite form of exercise and pairing it with a donation to the organization. In a year when the percentage of U.S. households with children who are food insecure has doubled, from 14% to 28%, it was especially important to the entire CORT team to do their part to help.

"Fighting food insecurity in the U.S. is such an important cause, and Move for Hunger is a fantastic organization," said CORT Executive Vice President, Paula Newell. "It has provided our employees with a great way to help in their local communities. For me personally, after getting my son involved in the Move for Hunger event last fall, we began to volunteer at our local food bank twice a month as a family. It has been a great life lesson for him while helping others in need."

Those interested in learning more about the partnership or ways to get involved should visit moveforhunger.org.

About CORT

CORT, a part of Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway, is the nation's leading provider of transition services, including furniture rental for home and office, event furnishings, destination services, apartment locating, touring and other services. With more than 100 offices, showrooms and clearance centers across the United States, operations in the United Kingdom and partners in more than 80 countries around the world, no other furniture rental company can match CORT's breadth of services and companywide commitment to making a house a home, an office a great place to work and an event a memorable celebration. For more information, please visit www.cort.com.

About Move For Hunger

Move for Hunger is a non-profit organization that mobilizes the relocation industry to fight hunger and reduce food waste. In addition to collecting food from people who are moving to new homes, Move For Hunger helps companies and individuals across the United States and Canada organize successful food drives. To date, they have collected more than 10.5 million pounds of food. For more information, or to find out how you can host your own food drive, visit www.MoveForHunger.org.

CORT Media Contact

INK Communications Co.

CORT@INK-co.com

SOURCE: INK Communications Co.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/625841/CORT-and-Move-for-Hunger-Reach-100000-Meal-Milestone-in-2020-to-Combat-Food-Insecurity