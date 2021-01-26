Whitney Gordon Announces Her Signature Coaching Program, The Limitless Program

Gordon's New Program is Designed for Women to Help Overcome their Anxieties and Transform their Mindsets

HAYS, KS / ACCESSWIRE / January 26, 2021 / Whitney Gordon, a successful Mindset Coach, is pleased to announce her Signature Coaching Program called The Limitless Program.

As Gordon noted, her new innovative 8-week program, The Limitless Program, will offer group coaching help. She also offers a one-on-one coaching option called Evolve & Elevate which lasts for 6 weeks.

Gordon understands firsthand that while there are plenty of amazing women in the world, some are held back by their own anxieties and negative mental mindsets.

Gordon said she used to suffer from panic attacks, because she would tell herself that she was stupid and unworthy. She experienced a great deal of stress and anxiety due to creating false situations in her mind, and she knows how difficult and overwhelming it can be to feel this way.

At the same time, Gordon also knows that women do not have to accept a life filled with uncertainty, negative self-talk and debilitating panic attacks.

To help women to overcome these issues and discover their true unlimited power, Gordon was inspired to create and launch the new program The Limitless Program. By offering one-on-one and group programs for women, Gordon is sharing useful and actionable advice, Gordon is devoted to helping women to shift their mindset from negative to positive.

"As a certified and accredited coach, I am committed to helping you discover your true unlimited power. I promise to hold space and hold you accountable for grand change while giving you all my time and energy in order to help you achieve your goals and to unleash the limitless strength within you," the Kansas native and self-described digital nomad said, adding that she will also help women to "dive in deep" to realize any limiting beliefs they may hold.

"I believe in you, even if you do not. I know deep down that you are meant to shine and be happy. I believe in your happiness because happiness is your birthright."

About Whitney Gordon:

Whitney Gordon is a Mindset Coach that helps uninspired women overcome anxiety and transform their mindset through her Signature Coaching Program, The Limitless Program. Women who would like to learn more about unleashing their true unlimited power may click here: https://www.whitneygordoncoaching.com/.

