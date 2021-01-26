Alpine 4 Technologies, Ltd.: Alpine 4 (ALPP) Receives Second Patent Approval for their Brake Active Product

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / January 26, 2021 / Alpine 4 Technologies, Ltd. (OTCQB:ALPP) a leading operator and owner of small market businesses, has received the second of two patents filed around its Brake Active rear-end avoidance collision product. The first of the two patents were approved in October of 2020.

Brake Active is an automotive technology component that enhances braking safety by pulsing the 3rd brake light when a driver's foot presses the brake pedal. Brake Active was designed in the USA and resides in our A4 Technology Portfolio under Altia, Corp. It is manufactured at Quality Circuit Assembly, Inc. in the heart of Silicon Valley, California. QCA is a subsidiary of Alpine 4 Technologies, Ltd. and resides in our A4 Manufacturing Portfolio. The collaboration between the two exemplifies the vertical integrations that the company strives for.

Ian Kantrowitz VP of Investor Relations and a contributor to the Brake Active Patent, had this to say, "We place immense value on our patents and intellectual property. The combined strength of these two patents gives us a highly defensible position against competitors. The patent approvals pertain to a microprocessor's ability to control the pulsing of the center high mount stop lamp (CHMSL) on a vehicle. The market is filled with competitors that have inferior products and subsequently, looking to exploit our technology. The company will always defend and enforce the strength of its patents and intellectual property."

Kent Wilson, CEO of Alpine 4, had this to say. "Automotive products reside in a 20 Billion dollar market, and as we progress towards smarter and safer cars, products like Brake Active have the opportunity to make a difference in people's lives. Our patent approval finalization gives Alpine 4 a strong competitive advantage, and we are very excited about where Brake Active can go. I feel that some of the largest opportunities that lay ahead for this technology will reside in the licensing of the IP directly to manufacturers, who will deploy Brake Active directly into their product lineups, potentially realizing tens of millions of Brake Active units sold annually.

About Alpine 4 Technologies: Alpine 4 Technologies, Ltd (ALPP) is a publicly traded conglomerate that acquires businesses that fit into its disruptive DSF business model of Drivers, Stabilizers, and Facilitators. At Alpine 4, we understand the nature of how technology and innovation can accentuate a business. Our focus is on how the adaptation of new technologies, even in brick-and-mortar businesses, can drive innovation. We also believe that our holdings should benefit synergistically from each other, have the ability to have collaborate across varying industries, spawn new ideas and create fertile ground for competitive advantages.

Four principles at the core of our business are Synergy. Innovation. Drive. Excellence. At Alpine 4, we believe synergistic innovation drives excellence. By anchoring these words to our combined experience and capabilities, we can aggressively pursue opportunities within and across vertical markets. We deliver solutions that not only drive industry standards, but also increase value for our shareholders.

