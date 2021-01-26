Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - January 26, 2021) - Global Crossing Airlines Inc. (TSXV: JET) (OTCQB: JETMF) (the "Company" or "GlobalX") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. John Quelch to the GlobalX board of directors, moving from the Advisory Board. He will be working with GlobalX's board and management on current trends in corporate governance, leadership and executive and team training.

"Dean Quelch served on our Advisory Board and provided our team with his experience and insights, and as we move closer to revenue operations, we wanted him to serve on our regular board to complement the skills and experience of our other directors. We are honored he has agreed to do so," said Ed Wegel, Chair and CEO.

"I am delighted to serve on the full board of GlobalX and continue to provide advice and guidance to this management team. We have some exceptional opportunities in front of us as the airline and aviation sectors continue to evolve and I look forward to working with the entire team," said Dean Quelch.

Mr. Quelch is a professor and dean of the University of Miami Herbert Business School. He has previously held leadership positions at Harvard Business School, London Business School, and the China Europe International Business School.

From 2002-2011, Dean Quelch was Chairman of the Board of the Massachusetts Port Authority, overseeing three airports and the seaport of Boston.

He has previously served on the boards of Reebok and Easyjet, plc, one of the leading low cost airlines in Europe operating the Airbus A320 and as a consultant to American Airlines.

Dean Quelch was appointed Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) in the 2011 Queen's Birthday Honours for services to the promotion of British business interests and prosperity. He was awarded the Ellis Island Medal of Honor in the US in 2020.

About Global Crossing Airlines

GlobalX is a new entrant airline now in FAA certification using the Airbus A320 family aircraft. Subject to FAA and DOT approvals, GlobalX intends to fly as an ACMI and wet lease charter airline serving the US, Caribbean and Latin American markets.

For more information please visit https://www.globalxair.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/72804