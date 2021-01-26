With $125M in funding and more than 725 customers worldwide, NS1's growth accelerates into 2021 with a focus on building solutions to keep businesses, applications, and users connected and resilient

NS1, the leader in modern application and access networking, today announced it closed 2020 with a record bookings growth. NS1 maintained a customer retention rate of 96% while adding 190 customers. The company now supports more than 725 organizations worldwide, including many of the most trafficked internet and enterprise applications, such as Salesforce, LinkedIn, Dynatrace, Furla, and VMware. In a year when many companies scaled back, NS1 continued to aggressively invest in technology innovation as well as the workforce.

A major driver behind NS1's success over the past year has been the growing demand for modern foundational infrastructure solutions that enable business agility, scalability, and resilience. The ability to keep customers, partners, and employees securely connected to websites, external applications, enterprise networks, and internal applications at all times has become paramount to business success.

"The pandemic forced a seismic shift in business and customer engagement, creating a heightened sense of urgency for IT modernization. In research this year, we found that nearly 80% of organizations struggle to meet application delivery requirements with existing infrastructure," said Kris Beevers, co-founder and CEO of NS1. "Purpose-built for speed, reliability, and scalability, NS1's software-defined DNS, DHCP, and IP address management solutions expedite IT modernization efforts, increase operational efficiency, boost performance, and build resilience into enterprise network and application infrastructure."

NS1's role in IT modernization efforts to support increased global connectivity was a key driver behind the company's recent $40 million Series D venture round, led by Energy Impact Partners with participation from existing investors. Since closing this round, which brought the company's total funding to $125 million, NS1 has doubled down on engineering and product innovation, expanding its development team by 40%. Company-wide, NS1 has grown its team by nearly 20%, and its growth strategy includes attracting new talent with an emphasis on team diversity.

During 2020, NS1 joined the Cisco DevNet SolutionsPlus program, making its enterprise DNS, DHCP, and IP address management (DDI) solution the first and only software-defined DDI solution available on Cisco's Global Price List. Inclusion in Cisco's DevNet SolutionsPlus program enables Cisco field teams and channel partners to incorporate NS1's DDI and external DNS solutions into their portfolio while providing customers with enhanced network visibility and control.

Customer and Partner Growth

Growth in new DDI customers soared by nearly 120%.

NS1 continues to expand in EMEA with notable new customers such as BMO and Bulgari.

NS1's Channel Program doubled its number of partners including Connection, CSpire, ConvergeOne, Softcat, GDT, and many others who actively drove pipeline and opportunities with enterprise organizations around the world.

NS1 became the first and only software-defined DDI solution on the Cisco Global Price List, and was added to the Cisco dCloud-a hosted demo environment. CRN awarded the NS1 INS1DER Partner Program a 5-star rating in the 2020 Partner Program Guide.

Expanded Leadership

Shawn Cherian, partner at EIP, joined NS1's board of directors as part of the Series D funding round. Cherian said that EIP's investment in NS1 represents a growing appetite from the firm's limited partners to integrate with category-leading SaaS companies, citing NS1's role in meeting connectivity requirements generated by the rapidly increasing number of connected devices as a primary area of market growth.

NS1 added several new members to its executive leadership team, including David Wilson as chief financial officer, David Coffey as chief product officer, Lorraine Heber-Brause as vice president and global head of people, Ryan Davis as chief information security officer, and Sanjay Ramnath as vice president of product marketing. Joining at a point of strategic growth for NS1, they support continued innovation in product innovation, security, and employee experiences.

Product Innovation

NS1 expanded its Managed DNS capabilities to support increased use of virtual private networks (VPNs). When used to direct VPN users, NS1 improves the experience for remote employees by intelligently and dynamically steering traffic to the optimal VPN access points for reliable, frictionless connectivity.

NS1 customers can now integrate with more of the tech in their environments, including ServiceNow and HashiCorp's Consul. They can also take advantage of NS1 management portal and reporting enhancements, URL site forwarding for more locations, and new authentication and access features.

Beyond the existing Cisco Umbrella integration, NS1 added support and integrations with key Cisco technologies such as AnyConnect (to support the ongoing 'work-from-home' initiatives), ThousandEyes, and the Catalyst 9000 solutions.

Industry Impact

NS1 sponsored a study with IDG that examined enterprise network and application modernization efforts. Results showed that companies are prioritizing transformation initiatives for mobility, remote data access, automation, security, and IT resilience. Challenges to modernization include aging networks and the outdated, inflexible organizational structures that often come with them. As a result, 48% plan to adopt the modern DDI within 12 months.

NS1 Engineering launched pktvisor, a lightweight, open source tool for real-time network visibility that is available on GitHub. Updates have also been made to NS1's open source DNS testing tool, Flamethrower, which now supports DNS over HTTPS.

In the absence of in-person events, NS1's first interactive digital forum, INS1GHTS, received enthusiastic support with more than 30 sponsors and 2,500 registrants representing 108 countries. The company has since expanded the program to provide quarterly workshops offering practical recommendations and professional credit opportunities. Events from September and December are available on demand.

About NS1

NS1 automates the deployment and delivery of the world's most trafficked internet and enterprise applications. Its software-defined, next-generation application networking stack modernizes DNS, DHCP, and IPAM the familiar and universal foundations of all network and internet services to unlock unprecedented automation, visibility, and control in today's complex, heterogeneous environments. NS1 has more than 700 enterprise customers worldwide, including LinkedIn, Dropbox, Pitney Bowes, Bleacher Report, and The Guardian, and is backed by investments from Energy Impact Partners, Dell Technologies Capital, Cisco Investments, and GGV Capital.

