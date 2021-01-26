Christoph Boschan postete heute auf LinkedIn folgendes: "Did you know, Beethoven and Wiener Börse share a part of their history? The infamous musician was one of the first shareholders in Oesterreichische Nationalbank. Beethoven was a buy-and-hold investor, used the dividendsas retirement provisions and inherited a small fortune to his nephew. He already knew: if you want to create wealth, the stockmarket calls the tune. This has not changed in 250 years. In times with zero interest, investing in the stock market is one of the few ways to create wealth." 26.01.2007: Warimpex: Warimpex mit Erstnotiz in Wien. Emissionserlös war 99 Mio. Euro (dazu Greenshoe 11 Mio. Euro), 31.563.000 Euro (Doppelzählung) noch immer Rekordumsatz in der Börsegeschichte des ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...