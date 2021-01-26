DJ Form 8.3 - AFH Financial Group Plc

Maitland Institutional Services Limited (MISL) Form 8.3 - AFH Financial Group Plc 26-Jan-2021 / 13:53 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1. KEY INFORMATION (a) Identity of the person whose positions/dealings are being disclosed: MI Chelverton UK Equity Growth Fund (b) Owner or controller of interests and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a): Chelverton Asset Management Limited The naming of nominee or vehicle companies is insufficient (c) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates: AFH Financial Group Plc Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree (d) If an exempt fund manager connected with an offeror/offeree, state this and specify n/a identity of offeror/offeree: (e) Date position held/dealing undertaken: 26 January 2021 (f) Has the discloser previously disclosed, or are they today disclosing, under the Code in NO respect of any other party to this offer? If YES, specify which:

2. POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

(a) Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any)

Class of relevant security: Ordinary 10p shares GB00B4W5WQ08 Interests Short positions Number % Number % (1) Relevant securities owned and/or controlled: 1,863,000 4.33 (2) Derivatives (other than options): (3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell: TOTAL: 1,863,000 4.33

(b) Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors' and other executive options)

Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists: n/a Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages:

3. DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

(a) Purchases and sales

Purchase/sale Class of relevant security Number of securities Price per unit

(b) Derivatives transactions (other than options)

Product Nature of dealing Class of relevant description Number of reference Price per security e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/ securities unit e.g. CFD reducing a long/short position n/a

(c) Options transactions in respect of existing securities

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Type Class of Product Writing, Number of securities Exercise Option money relevant description e.g. purchasing, to which option price per e.g. Expiry paid/ received security call option selling, varying relates unit American, date per unit etc. European etc. n/a

(ii) Exercising

Product description Class of relevant security Number of securities Exercise price per unit e.g. call option n/a

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Nature of dealing Class of relevant security Details Price per unit (if applicable) e.g. subscription, conversion n/a

4. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the person making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer: If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state "none" None

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the person making the disclosure and any other person relating to: (i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or (ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced: If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state "none" None

(c) Attachments

Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached? NO Date of disclosure: 26 January 2021 Contact name: Lemuel Appiah, Maitland Administration Services Limited Telephone number: +44 (0) 1245 950310

