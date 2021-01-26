UK-Based Company, Co-operatives UK, Leaves Sage Financials, Gains Increased Reporting Efficiency with Accounting Seed

COLUMBIA, Md., Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Co-operatives UK, a 150-year old trade association, increases efficiency after moving from Sage Financials to Accounting Seed . The UK society has seen a 15% increase in time savings within the first couple of months with Accounting Seed.

"There's more structure than SAGE had [...] No one's missed any functionality of SAGE," said Michael Shepherd, Head of Finance at Co-operatives UK. "When we originally moved to SAGE, it took two and a half years. With Accounting Seed, it only took seven weeks."

Salesforce Connection: A Top Priority

Co-operatives UK represents thousands of co-operative businesses. From high street retailers to community owned pubs, co-operatives are everywhere and worth £38 billion to the UK economy.

With over 800 members, Co-operatives UK manages a significant amount of data. They needed an accounting platform that seamlessly integrates with Salesforce . As a native accounting solution on Salesforce, Accounting Seed was the clear choice.

"The training for the staff team was successful [...] People who are on Salesforce could be on Accounting Seed within hours," said Shepherd.

Co-operatives UK Gains True Efficiency

The decision of SAGE to discontinue Sage Financials from December 2021 could have been a major problem. With a 15% increase in financial reporting efficiency, the move to Accounting Seed proved the best decision. "Choosing Accounting Seed was the right choice for Co-operatives UK and we look forward to increasing our efficiency and expertise even more," said Shepherd.

The transition to Accounting Seed was complete very quickly and without major issues. The initial scoping process was handled by VP of EMEA Sales, Shane Deacon .

"Shane Deacon has been brilliant. He's done above and beyond. And we don't see that everywhere," said Shepherd.

Click here to read Co-operatives full story with details on cloud-based accounting, reporting functionality, and better management of Making Tax Digital (MTD).

