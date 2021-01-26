Intelivideo Experiences Record-Breaking 2020, Anticipates Continued Growth in 2021 as Consumer Demand Rises for Digital Fitness

BROOMFIELD, CO / ACCESSWIRE / January 26, 2021 / In today's fitness market where a global pandemic has pushed 76% of all consumers to switch to at-home exercise and 66% claim they now prefer it*, Intelivideo, a Video On Demand (VOD) and digital technology platform for brick-and-mortar gyms and health clubs, has solidified its role as a leader in digital fitness after experiencing its most successful year in company history in 2020.

In addition to boosting sales by 145% through the ongoing development and optimization of digital platforms for its health club partners, Intelivideo growth highlights from 2020 as compared to 2019 data include:

Hours of video watched across all platforms (browser, mobile browser, app) increased 125%;

Distinct user count across all platforms (browser, mobile browser, app) increased 156%;

Average daily bandwidth usage increased by 350%;

Minutes of video content uploaded across Intelivideo platforms increased by 158%;

Active subscribers of Intelivideo platforms increased by 90%;

And subscriptions started within the year increased by 185% compared to subscriptions started in 2019 specifically.

"Intelivideo has been focused on developing engaging platforms from which brick-and-mortar fitness brands can virtually deliver their services, making us a more attractive partner than ever as the pandemic has accelerated the fitness industry's digital transformation," said Adam Zeitsiff, President and CEO of Intelivideo. "The growth we experienced in 2020 is a testament not only to the effectiveness of our technology, but also to the value we bring as a partner to health clubs through our ongoing marketing and content strategy support."

Among new enterprise clients added to Intelivideo's roster in 2020 are 9Round and World Gym, and numerous deals are currently in the works with both large fitness brands and local/regional independent club operators across the country that Intelivideo looks forward to launching partnerships with in 2021. The brand also recently announced a new strategic business partnership with group fitness leader Les Mills that creates the opportunity for Les Mills clients to benefit from Intelivideo's platform development expertise, and for Intelivideo clients to supplement their existing fitness video content libraries with Les Mills workouts.

Also in 2020, Intelivideo continued enhancing its existing technology made available to health club partners with the launch of four new services, including Calendaring, Content Rating, Livestreaming and Subscription Gifting. In order to keep its clients ahead of the competition in terms of their digital offerings, Intelivideo is diligently working on additional products and services development that will launch throughout 2021 to meet the ever-changing demands and needs of fitness operators and their members.

"The push for more digital fitness options for a club's hyper-local community is not just a trend brought on by the pandemic; a hybrid fitness experience is the future of the industry and its key to long-term survival," said Zeitsiff. "We look forward to guiding more fitness brands through this changing environment in 2021 and beyond."

To learn more about Intelivideo's on demand, livestreaming and digital fitness platform for fitness operators, as well as its suite of enterprise professional services, please visit www.intelivideo.com.

(*Coefficient Capital)

About Intelivideo

Established in 2013, Intelivideo is a Video On Demand (VOD), livestreaming and digital technology platform for gyms and health clubs. Intelivideo is committed to developing strong partnerships with the fitness industry to help deliver premium on-demand and livestreaming experiences to clients' member bases. The company's end-to-end technology platform, marketing and content strategy services helps clubs build a successful digital fitness offering to complement their brick-and-mortar facilities and services, helping them compete with disruptive third-party digital fitness offerings in a hyper-local, hybrid fashion.

