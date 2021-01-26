VitanaX, Inc.: Vitana-X to Seek FDA Approval to Launch Products in the U.S.

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / January 26, 2021 / VitanaX, Inc. (OTC PINK:VITX), a provider of comprehensive programs for greater well-being, fitness and health with a wellness network marketing program, is pleased to provide its plan to make its products available in the U.S.

Vitana-X has engaged with a law firm to apply for its FDA submission to gain approval to distribute its products in the U.S.

The Company's patented micellization technology allows for pure products of plant nature, such as curcumin, hemp, omega 369 and the most important vitamins B, C, D and E in water soluble form and highest organic availability. This creates a differentiated value-add for Vitana-X products.

In anticipation of its U.S. launch, partners are currently being trained and prepared for the U.S market.

Alois Anichhofer, Chief Executive Officer of VitanaX Inc, commented, "the U.S. market will become one of our most important and concentrated markets in 2021 based on its massive buying power. We are also exploring to produce and manufacture our products directly in the U.S in future."

About Vitana-X

Vitana-X, Inc.'s (OTC: VITX) Vitana-X, an international wellness company specializing in the development and manufacture of health-promoting products based on DNA analysis. As a pioneer in this industry and a worldwide network of highly qualified experts, it offers its customers extensive opportunities to lead a healthier life. Vitana-X offers comprehensive programs for greater well-being, fitness and health by helping you achieve the desired results and offering exercises that fit your body type. Vitana-X wants to support people in their healthy development and be their reliable partner for their full potential. Vitana-X comes from two worlds and wants to unite them in the future - science and the challenges of daily life, so that its customers can continue to care for other areas of life without sacrificing a healthy life.

