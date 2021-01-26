Record's assets under management (AUME) reached over $70bn for the first time at the end of December, reflecting a combination of net flows and market, foreign exchange and scaling moves in Q321. The pattern of flows has increased the diversity of revenues while the benefits of initiatives to increase the breadth of product offering are yet to come; the launch of the Currency Impact Fund is due soon and a pipeline of other potential products is in development, supported by technology investment.

