The "Europe Kidney Stones Retrieval Devices Market Forecast to 2027 COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis by Type; Treatment; End User; and Country" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe kidney stones retrieval devices market is expected to reach US$ 1,020.5 million by 2027 from US$ 724.3 million in 2019; it is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 4.5% from 2020-2027.

The growth of this market is attributed to the increasing prevalence of kidney stone disease and rise in the elderly population across Europe. However, the lack of awareness regarding renal stones hinders the market growth.

Kidney stone devices include a wide range of stone retrieval tools such as lithotripter, stone baskets, ureteral stents, ureterorenoscopes, guidewires, and access sheath. These tools are tube-like structure that is attached with a camera to visualize the position of stones inside the ureter, and tools such as lithotripter are used to break down stones into pieces, and stone basket helps hold the stones pieces together. Accessories such as guidewires and access sheaths allow the insertion of stone removal devices into the ureter.

The incidence of kidney stone disease is high among both the genders. It has a prevalence rate of ~7% among adults. The disease may reoccur after 10 years in many people. According to the European Union, the prevalence of CKD was 15.1% in 2018. The CKD cases are more common among men with age 40 and above. Also, there is a significant rise in the incidence of other chronic kidney diseases. For instance, according to the National Health Examination Survey, in Italy, the prevalence rates of CKD are 7.5% among males and 6.5% among females of the age 35-79. Therefore, CKD includes various disorders and represents an actual significant public health burden in the country.

The European economy is severely affected due to the exponential growth of COVID-19 cases in the region. Spain, Italy, Germany, France, and the UK are among the most affected European countries. As per the Worldometer, the UK, Spain, Italy, Germany, and France recorded 358,138; 554,143; 283,180; 258,107; and 353,944 cases, respectively, and the death toll is also high in these countries. Regulatory bodies in the region take preventive measures such as complete quarantine and shutting down all business operations. In March 2020, the European Medicines Agency established a managing committee to deal with the impact of COVID-19 on the supply chain of medicines and devices. Furthermore, once the COVID-19 pandemic subsides, hospitals and other healthcare providers are likely to experience constraints in their capacities and financial resources of perform noninvasive and minimally invasive procedures, which could harm demand for intracorporeal ureteroscopy.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Prevalence of Kidney Stone Disease

An Escalation In The Elderly Population Across Europe

Restraints

Lack of Awareness Regarding Renal Stones

Opportunities

Cost-effective Renal Stone Removal Surgeries

Future Trends

Increasing Government Expenditure in Kidney Stone Retrieval Devices

