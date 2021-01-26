GeoWealth Surpasses $13 Billion in Assets on Advisor Platform, $4.5 Billion in Assets Under Management

GeoWealth poised for rapid expansion in 2021 as financial advisors continue to prioritize digitized tools and outsourced solutions

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / January 26, 2021 / GeoWealth, a leading financial technology and investment advisory firm, today announced that it has surpassed $13 billion in assets on its advisor platform and substantially grew assets under management (AUM) through 2020 to hit a highwater mark of $4.5 billion in December 2020, representing more than 100 percent growth in AUM from December 2019. Serving financial advisors and the broader investment community with its next-generation turnkey asset management platform (TAMP), GeoWealth now has over 800 users on its platform and powers more than 80,000 client accounts.

Acknowledging the unique discomfort and disruptions brought by 2020, GeoWealth focused on bringing tech-forward solutions to Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs) who are working remotely and seeking outsourced solutions that address business continuity concerns. The current environment has made modern, responsive software a must-have for advisors as they contend with client concerns and market volatility in real-time. Offering outsourced middle and back office support has proven a winning strategy for the firm as adoption of outsourcing by advisors continues to accelerate.

"Our continued growth validates that advisors are searching for an RIA-friendly TAMP," said Colin Falls, President of GeoWealth. "We understand that RIAs require cutting-edge software, customized investment solutions, and attractive economics to support their unique business models. As advisors continue to focus on digitizing and scaling, our purpose-built platform is extremely well positioned to become an industry leader."

GeoWealth made several strategic hires throughout 2020 to support expanded activities in distribution, marketing, client service and software development, with further expansion planned throughout 2021.

Through its integrated platform, GeoWealth offers enterprise technology paired with outsourced investment, middle office and back office services. GeoWealth's unique model portfolio program includes both advisor-managed models and a third-party marketplace featuring investment products from some of the industry's most trusted asset managers and niche strategists.

For more on GeoWealth's technology and investment management solution, visit geowealth.com.

About GeoWealth

GeoWealth's cloud-based financial technology platform empowers advisors to grow faster and to serve their clients more efficiently. With over 800 users and more than 80,000 client accounts on its platform today, GeoWealth provides advisors flexible portfolio management, performance reporting, billing and risk profiling. GeoWealth also offers a diversified lineup of turnkey model portfolios. More information is available at http://www.geowealth.com.

