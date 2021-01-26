DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Linde plc / Disclosure of share buy-backs in accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052: 82. Interim Report

Linde plc: Release of a capital market information



26.01.2021 / 17:15

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Disclosure of share buy-backs in accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052: 82. Interim Report

On 21 January 2019, the board of directors of Linde plc has authorised a share repurchase programme for up to USD 6.0 billion of its ordinary shares. Under this program, Linde plc may acquire shares in the period from 19 February 2019 through 1 February 2021. Linde plc announced the terms of this program on the same date in accordance with Article 5(1)(a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(1) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.



In the period from 18.01.2021 through 22.01.2021, shares were repurchased under the programme by brokers on markets in the United States and Germany (XETA) as follows: United States Germany (XETA) Total Trading Date Aggregated Volume (shares) Weighted Average Price (USD)1 Aggregated Volume (shares) Weighted Average Price (EUR)1 Aggregated Volume (shares) 18.01.2021 - - 8.000 213,5588 8.000 19.01.2021 18.000 259,7043 8.000 215,8350 26.000 20.01.2021 18.000 259,2308 8.000 213,2838 26.000 21.01.2021 18.000 255,1563 12.000 211,7924 30.000 22.01.2021 18.000 252,9779 12.000 206,8534 30.000 1 Excluding costs incidental to the purchase. Further details about the buy-back programme and the above transactions (including venues) are available on the investor relations section of Linde plc's website (https://investors.linde.com/stock-and-dividend-information/2019-2021-share-buyback, short URL: https://t1p.de/sharebuyback) Guildford, United Kingdom, 26.01.2021 Linde plc

26.01.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

