Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 26, 2021) - Kure Technologies, Inc. (TSXV: KUR.H) (the "Company" or "Kure") is pleased to announce that the cease trade order issued by the Ontario Securities Commission on January 5, 2021 has been revoked and trading will be reinstated effective at the opening on Wednesday, January 27, 2021.

About Kure Technologies, Inc.

Kure's shares are listed on the NEX under the symbol "KUR.H". More information on Kure can be found at www.sedar.com.

