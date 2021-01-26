Frost & Sullivan Ranks Bright Pattern as One of the "Most Trusted Emerging Vendors in Europe" in the Latest Radar Report

Bright Pattern, leading provider of AI-powered cloud contact center software, recognized by Frost & Sullivan for growth and innovation

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bright Pattern announced its placement as a top vendor in the latest Frost & Sullivan 2020 Europe Radar Report . Coming off of a record growth year for Bright Pattern with over 100% bookings growth, the company is being recognized in the report for its growth and innovation, and was one of 18 vendors selected out of over 150 vendors reviewed. Frost & Sullivan independently plotted the top 18 companies in this Frost Radar analysis. Parameters assessed in the analysis included Innovation Scalability, Research and Development, Product Portfolio, Mega Trends Leverage, Customer Alignment, Growth Pipeline, Vision and Strategy, and Sales and Marketing.

"We are honored to not only be profiled as a top vendor in the Frost & Sullivan 2020 Contact Center Software Buyers Guide as a leading contact center vendor for the second year in a row, but also in the Frost & Sullivan European Radar report which selects only the most innovative of vendors," said Michael McCloskey, Chief Executive Officer at Bright Pattern. "Bright Pattern's recent success in the EMEA with customers in industries such as automotive, travel, retail, hi-tech, and BPOs have helped fuel our growth, and we are only starting to develop our footprint in Europe".

Frost and Sullivan also provided customer recommendations, in which Bright Pattern was recommended as the best fit for companies looking for an omnichannel contact center solution, contact center artificial intelligence, and omnichannel communications for IT Service Management.

About Bright Pattern

Bright Pattern provides the simplest and most powerful AI-powered omnichannel contact center software which offers true omnichannel with embedded AI that can be deployed quickly and nimbly by business users. Bright Pattern allows companies to offer an effortless and personal customer experience across channels like voice, text, chat, email, video, messengers, and bots. Bright Pattern also allows companies to measure and act on every interaction on every channel with embedded AI omnichannel quality management .

