Der nachstehende ISIN Change wird entgegen der Newsboard von 16:42 Uhr erst zum 28.01.2021 umgesetzt.

Contrary to the newsboard from 4:42 p.m., the following ISIN change will not be implemented until January 28, 2021.



Einstellung Aufnahme

ISIN Name Einstellung mit Ablauf: ISIN Name Ab dem: Anmerkungen

CA92258K2002 Velocity Data Inc. 27.01.2021 CA29103M1068 Velocity Data Inc. 28.01.2021 Tausch 1:1

