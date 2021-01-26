New offerings join PerkinElmer's leading GPCR Portfolio across characterization and screening assays, screening libraries and workflow optimization

PerkinElmer, a global leader committed to innovating for a healthier world, today announced the addition of new assay kits to help further GPCR (G Protein-Coupled Receptor) therapeutic discovery. The new PerkinElmer offerings extend the company's leading GPCR analysis portfolio, which includes innovative assays, plate readers, automation technologies and software solutions combined with siRNA, shRNA, CRISPR, and cDNA/ORFlibraries to help scientists more easily and accurately characterize receptors, screen compounds and streamline workflows.

The new assays, which enable researchers to use the preferred cell models of their choice, include the HTRF GTP Gi binding kit, the industry's first TR-FRET based assay for GTP binding; the B-arr2 recruitment kit; and HTRF total kits for B-Arrestin 1, B-Arrestin 2 and AP2. These assays will help scientists continue to better understand the important role GPCRs play in disease by studying the interaction, expression and potential modulation of intracellular proteins involved in GPCR signaling mechanisms.

Further, when the new kits are leveraged as part of PerkinElmer's comprehensive range of GPCR solutions, users can fully characterize the GPCRs being studied -- from ligand binding with the Tag-Lite platform, and 2nd messenger with the cAMP and IP-One kits, to downstream GPCR signaling with hundreds of available assays. With the recent acquisition of Horizon Discovery, the PerkinElmer portfolio also includes siRNA, shRNA, CRISPR guide RNA, and cDNA/ORF libraries, such as ON-TARGETplus, SMARTvector and Edit-R and screening services, which help researchers better explore the impact of gene modulation and editing on GPCR disease drivers.

"With GPCR-targeting drugs accounting for more than 30% of all FDA approved therapeutics and 20% of all drugs being studied, this area of research and development has been incredibly fruitful and holds immense potential for the future," said Alan Fletcher, VP and GM of Life Sciences, PerkinElmer. "By adding these new assays to our already robust GPCR capabilities, we are giving researchers an end-to-end solution for continuing to unlock the role GPCRs play in disease so new and better therapeutics can be uncovered."

For more information on the new kits and PerkinElmer's extensive line up of GPCR offerings please visit: https://www.perkinelmer.com/category/gpcr-research-reagents and https://horizondiscovery.com/en/screening/screening-libraries.

