Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 26.01.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 653 internationalen Medien
Letzte große Gelegenheit bei einer ganz großen Kurswette...
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 861402 ISIN: US3596941068 Ticker-Symbol: HB1 
Frankfurt
26.01.21
08:03 Uhr
41,800 Euro
-1,400
-3,24 %
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
HB FULLER COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HB FULLER COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
42,40043,40022:00
ACCESSWIRE
26.01.2021 | 22:08
57 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

STR Holdings, Inc. Completes Asset Sale to H.B. Fuller Company

ENFIELD, CT / ACCESSWIRE / January 26, 2021 / STR Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK:STRI), a global provider of encapsulants and packaging products, today announced that it has completed the sale of its U.S. based Solar Encapsulant business (the "Business"), to H.B. Fuller Company.

The Board of Directors of the Company and shareholders representing a majority of shares outstanding, acting by written consent, authorized the transaction after careful and diligent analysis of strategic alternatives.

STRI expects to have limited ongoing operations, if any, other than completing its contractual obligations to H.B. Fuller according to an agreement to carry out transition services, pursuant to which STRI will fulfill ongoing orders for H.B. Fuller's products until such time as H.B. Fuller completes the relocation of certain of the purchased assets, not to exceed 15 months. The Board is reviewing STRI's strategic alternatives, including winding down the Company, while completing these contractual obligations.

Earlier last year, STRI's Spanish subsidiary, Specialized Technology Resources España S.A. ("STRE"), shut down its operations in response to continuing low sales and the COVID pandemic. In October 2020, STRE filed for insolvency in Spain and that process is ongoing.

STRI plans to separately release additional information to shareholders regarding the shareholder approval referred to above and this important transaction. This additional information will also be posted on our website at www.strsolar.com.

Contacts
STR Holdings, Inc.
Attn: Investor Relations
10 Water Street
Enfield CT 06082
investorinfo@strholdings.com

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties, including statements regarding STRI's Board reviewing strategic alternatives that include the winding down the Company. It is difficult to predict the timing and expenses of such a transaction, and there can be no assurance of the timing or the amount of funds, if any, that may ultimately be available for distributions to shareholders in such scenario or any other alternatives being reviewed by the Board. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement contained in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

SOURCE: STR Holdings



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/626059/STR-Holdings-Inc-Completes-Asset-Sale-to-HB-Fuller-Company

HB FULLER-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.