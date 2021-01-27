

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Australia will on Wednesday release Q4 figures for consumer prices, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



Inflation is tipped to rise 0.7 percent both on quarter and on year; in Q3, consumer prices rose 1.6 percent on quarter and 0.7 percent on year. The Reserve Bank of Australia's trimmed mean is called steady at 0.4 percent on quarter and 1.2 percent on year, while the weighted median is also tipped to rise 0.4 percent on quarter and 1.2 percent on year.



Australia also will see December results for the leading economic index from Westpac; in November, the index gained 0.5 percent on month.



The Philippines will provide December numbers for imports, exports and trade balance. In November, imports were down 18.9 percent on year and exports rose an annual 3.0 percent for a trade deficit of $1.73 billion.



Japan will see final November numbers for its leading and coincident indexes. The leading index is expected to see a score of 96.6, up from 94.3 in October. The coincident is pegged at 89.1, down from 89.4 in the previous month.



China will release December figures for industrial profits; in November, profits were up 2.4 percent on year.



Thailand will provide December data for industrial production; in November, production was up 0.35 percent on year.



