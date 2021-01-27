

MCLEAN (dpa-AFX) - Capital One Financial Corp. (COF) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $2.46 billion, or $5.35 per share. This compares with $1.04 billion, or $2.25 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Capital One Financial Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $2.44 billion or $5.29 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.86 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.2% to $7.34 billion from $7.43 billion last year.



Capital One Financial Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $2.44 Bln. vs. $1.15 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $5.29 vs. $2.49 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.86 -Revenue (Q4): $7.34 Bln vs. $7.43 Bln last year.



