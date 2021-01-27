

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - W. R. Berkley Corp. (WRB) Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $312.2 million or $1.67 per share, up from $119.3 million or $0.62 per share last year.



Fourth-quarter operating income was $173.0 million or $0.92 per share, up from $137.5 million or $0.71 per share last year.



Total revenues rose to $2.31 billion from $1.98 billion last year.



Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters estimated earnings of $0.79 per share on revenues of $2.10 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

