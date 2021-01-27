

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Boston Properties Inc. (BXP) reported a profit for fourth quarter that fell from the same period last year.



The company's profit came in at $7.31 million, or $0.05 per share. This compares with $140.52 million, or $0.91 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.59 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 12.2% to $665.09 million from $757.60 million last year.



Boston Properties Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $7.31 Mln. vs. $140.52 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.05 vs. $0.91 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.59 -Revenue (Q4): $665.09 Mln vs. $757.60 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.53 - $0.57



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

