Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 27.01.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 653 internationalen Medien
Letzte große Gelegenheit bei einer ganz großen Kurswette...
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A12GWS ISIN: SE0006593901 Ticker-Symbol: IHY3 
Frankfurt
27.01.21
08:06 Uhr
1,395 Euro
-0,015
-1,06 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
KLOEVERN AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KLOEVERN AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,3951,44508:00
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.01.2021 | 07:41
67 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Klövern AB (publ): Klövern signs a contract for extension of a rental contract encompassing approximately 10,500 sq.m. in Kista

Klövern has signed a contract for extension of a rental contract in the property Helgafjäll 3 in Kista. The contract encompasses approximately 10,500 sq.m. and has been extended by three years to 31 October 2024.

This is in addition to the extension of two other rental contracts, encompassing approximately 42,100 sq.m. in Kista, which were announced in a separate press release on 22 December 2020.

Klövern AB (publ)



For additional information, please contact:
Rutger Arnhult, CEO, +46 70 458 24 70, rutger.arnhult@klovern.se
Lars Norrby, IR, +46 76 777 38 00, lars.norrby@klovern.se

Klövern is a real estate company committed to working closely with customers to offer them attractive premises in growth regions. Klövern is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For further information, see www.klovern.se.

Klövern AB (publ), Bredgränd 4, 111 30 Stockholm. Phone: +46 10 482 70 00. E-mail: info@klovern.se.

This is a translation of the original Swedish language press release. In the event of discrepancies, the original Swedish wording shall prevail.

Attachment

  • 210127 Klövern signs a contract for extension of a rental contract encompassing approximately 10,500 sq.m. in Kista (pdf) (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/c4e98e04-12a9-4046-b968-65f861d66214)

KLOEVERN-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Diesen Artikel auf Deutsch lesen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.