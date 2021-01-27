Evotec AG: Just - Evotec Biologics Expands Contract with the Department of Defense for Manufacturing of Monoclonal Antibodies

JUST - EVOTEC BIOLOGICS WILL MANUFACTURE ANTI-SARS-COV-2 AND OTHER ANTIBODIES AT ITS J.POD (R) MANUFACTURING FACILITY

ACCESS TO MANUFACTURING CAPACITY OVER A PERIOD OF 7 YEARS

HAMBURG, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / January 27, 2021 / Evotec SE (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: EVT, MDAX/TecDAX, ISIN: DE0005664809) today announced that the U.S. Department of Defense ("DOD") awarded its Seattle, Washington-based subsidiary, Just - Evotec Biologics, Inc., an agreement worth $28.6 million for the production of monoclonal antibodies ("mAbs") for use in the development of a treatment and/or prophylaxis for COVID-19.

The DOD's Joint Program Executive Office for Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Defense ("JPEO-CBRND") is executing this effort in coordination with the Office of the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Health Affairs ("OASD(HA)") and the Defense Health Agency ("DHA").

Under the agreement, the DOD will have access to pivotal manufacturing capacity for anti-SARS-CoV-2 mAbs and priority access to future biomanufacturing capacity over a period of seven years in the soon-to-be-completed J.POD(R) facility in Redmond, Washington. The agreement represents the continuation of DOD's collaboration with Just - Evotec Biologics. The collaboration started in July of 2020 and involved the selection of anti-SARS-CoV2 mAbs, resulting in rapid process development and manufacture of high yielding mAbs against SARS-CoV-2.

Dr James Thomas, Executive Vice President, Global Head Biotherapeutics at Just - Evotec Biologics, said: "It is an honour to extend our relationship with the DOD in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Our technologies and expertise in molecule optimization, process and product development, and manufacturing are well suited to rapidly support the DOD's needs for COVID-19 and other infectious disease threats."

Dr Craig Johnstone, Chief Operating Officer of Evotec, said: "Evotec continues to be committed to the global fight against infectious diseases such as COVID-19 and actively promotes future pandemic preparedness by adding novel therapeutic antibodies to our toolbox. In our collaboration with the U.S. Department of Defense we were able to select anti-SARS-CoV-2 mAbs and develop a high-yielding production process in as little as six months. We are honoured to continue with the production of the mAb as one of the Advanced Defense service providers to the DOD."

ABOUT JUST - EVOTEC BIOLOGICS

Just - Evotec Biologics wholly owned by Evotec SE is a unique platform company that integrates the design, engineering, development, and manufacture of biologics. With deep experience in the fields of protein, process and manufacturing sciences, the Just team came together to solve the scientific and technical hurdles that block access to life-changing protein therapeutics; from the design of therapeutic molecules to the design of the manufacturing plants used to produce them. Our focus is to create access and value for a global market through scientific and technological innovation. Learn more at www.just.bio.

ABOUT EVOTEC SE

Evotec is a drug discovery alliance and development partnership company focused on rapidly progressing innovative product approaches with leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academics, patient advocacy groups and venture capitalists. We operate worldwide and our more than 3,500 employees provide the highest quality stand-alone and integrated drug discovery and development solutions. We cover all activities from target-to-clinic to meet the industry's need for innovation and efficiency in drug discovery and development (EVT Execute). The Company has established a unique position by assembling top-class scientific experts and integrating state-of-the-art technologies as well as substantial experience and expertise in key therapeutic areas including neuronal diseases, diabetes and complications of diabetes, pain and inflammation, oncology, infectious diseases, respiratory diseases, fibrosis, rare diseases and women's health. On this basis, Evotec has built a broad and deep pipeline of more than 100 co-owned product opportunities at clinical, pre-clinical and discovery stages (EVT Innovate). Evotec has established multiple long-term alliances with partners including Bayer, Boehringer Ingelheim, Bristol Myers Squibb, CHDI, Novartis, Novo Nordisk, Pfizer, Sanofi, Takeda, UCB and others. For additional information please go to www.evotec.com and follow us on Twitter @Evotec.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Information set forth in this press release contains forward-looking statements, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements contained herein represent the judgement of Evotec as of the date of this press release. Such forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, and which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in these forward-looking statements. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any such statements to reflect any change in our expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

