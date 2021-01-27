

DARMSTADT-EBERSTADT (dpa-AFX) - Germany-based Software AG (STWRY.PK) reported that its fourth-quarter non-IFRS net income declined 19 percent to 50.0 million euros from last year's 61.6 million euros, with non-IFRS earnings per share declining to 0.68 euros from 0.83 euros in the previous year.



Group bookings growth of 31 percent in the fourth quarter.



Revenues for the fourth-quarter decreased 7 percent to 237.8 million euros from the prior year. Quarterly product revenue was 201.0 million euros, 3.3 percent lower than 2019.



The company confirmed mid-term ambitions. It targets 1 billion euros group revenue, 25 percent to 30 percent operating margin, 85 percent to 90 percent recurring product revenue and roughly 15 percent Digital Business CAGR in 2023.



