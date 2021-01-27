

HOLZMINDEN (dpa-AFX) - Symrise AG reported that its organic sales for the financial year 2020 was up 2.7%, slightly below the targeted range of 3% to 4 %. It was due to a cyber-security attack in mid-December 2020, which temporarily caused significant disruptions to business operations.



Excluding one-time effect and based on a good sales performance in October and November as well as a robust order intake, Symrise would have achieved its original targets.



The fourth quarter recorded organic sales growth of 0.7%.



Taking negative currency translation effects of 152 million euros into account, annual group sales in reporting currency were 3.521 billion euros, an increase of 3.3% from the previous year.



Symrise remains confident that it will achieve an EBITDA margin at the lower end of the guidance range of 21% to 22% for full year 2020.



The company aims to increase its annual sales to 5.5 billion euros to 6.0 billion euros by 2025. Symrise wants to achieve this with annual organic growth of 5 to 7 % (CAGR) as well as additional targeted acquisitions. In the medium term, profitability should remain within a target corridor of 20% to 23%.



Symrise said it will publish its results for fiscal year 2020 on 9 March 2021.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

SYMRISE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de