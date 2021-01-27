

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Oil Search Ltd (OSH.AX) reported that total production for the fourth-quarter increased 0.8 percent to 7.06 million barrels of oil equivalent or mmboe from 7.01 mmboe last year. But total sales were 7.18 mmboe, down from 7.92 mmboe in the previous year.



Total operating revenue for the fourth-quarter dropped 41.9 percent to US$259.5 million from US$446.7 million last year.



LNG and gas sales were US$198.4 million, down from US$336.5 million in the previous year. Oil and condensate sales were US$52.6 million, down from US$99.2 million in the previous year.



The company expects that 2021 will continue to be another challenging year. It is increasingly well positioned to manage through uncertainty and deliver its projects in 2021 and beyond.



The company expects production for 2021 to be lower than 2020 due to scheduled service programs for the PNG LNG plant for trains one and two. A major maintenance shutdown in the operated facilities, which occurs every four years, is also planned to coincide with the PNG LNG programs to minimize impacts on production.



The company projects total production to be 25.5 mmboe - 28.5 mmboe, compared to 29.02 mmboe production reported in 2020.



The company said it will release its financial results for the year to 31 December 2020 on 23rd February 2021.



