

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Siemens Healthineers (SMMNY.PK) reported that its first-quarter adjusted basic earnings per share rose to 0.49 euros from 0.36 euros last year. Quarterly revenue grew to 3.87 billion euros from last year's 3.59 billion euros. Comparable revenue growth was 13.3%.



The company raised its comparable revenue growth outlook for fiscal year 2021 to a range of 8% - 12% from the prior estimation of 5% - 8%.



The company also increased its annual earnings per basic share to a range 1.63 euros - 1.82 euros from the previous outlook of 1.58 euros - 1.72 euros.



The company said it will publish its full earnings release for the first-quarter on February 1, 2021.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de