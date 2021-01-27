Anzeige
PR Newswire
27.01.2021 | 08:04
42 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Capital for Colleagues plc - Appointment of Director

London, January 26

Capital for Colleagues plc / EPIC: CFCP / Market: AQSE / Sector: Investment

27 January 2021

CAPITAL FOR COLLEAGUES PLC
('Capital for Colleagues' or the 'Company')

APPOINTMENT OF DIRECTOR

Capital for Colleagues, the investment vehicle focused on opportunities in the Employee Owned Business ('EOB') sector, is pleased to announce that John Lewis has been appointed as a Director of the Company.

John, aged 64, is a Chartered Accountant with over 30 years' experience at senior levels in a range of industries. John is currently Capital for Colleagues' Company Secretary and is the Company's representative on a number of investee companies' boards. John is interested in 261,887 ordinary shares of 40p each in the Company, representing 1.7% of the Company's issued share capital.

Commenting on the appointment, Richard Bailey, Chairman of the Company, said:

"We are delighted to welcome John as a Director. His financial expertise and detailed knowledge of our portfolio companies will directly complement the existing skills of our Board".

The Directors of the Company are responsible for the contents of this announcement.

**ENDS**

For further information, please visit www.capitalforcolleagues.com or contact:

CAPITAL FOR COLLEAGUES PLC
Richard Bailey, Chairman
Alistair Currie, Chief Executive		01985 201 980
PETERHOUSE CAPITAL LIMITED
Mark Anwyl
Allie Feuerlein		020 7469 0930

Save as set out below, there is no further information regarding John Arthur Lewis that is required to be disclosed pursuant to Rule 4.9 of the AQSE Growth Market Access Rulebook.

CURRENT DIRECTORSHIPSPAST DIRECTORSHIPS
THE HOMEBUILDING CENTRE LTDPLACE 2 PLACE LOGISTICS (EOT) LIMITED
THE HOMEBUILDING CENTRE (HOLDINGS) LIMITEDHIRE AND SUPPLIES HOLDINGS LIMITED
THE HOMEBUILDING CENTRE (EOT) LIMITEDCOTSWOLD VALVES (EOT) LIMITED
CIVILS STORE LIMITED
CIVILS STORE GROUP LIMITED
SOUTH CERNEY OUTDOOR (EOT) LIMITED
ECOMERCHANT NATURAL BUILDING MATERIALS (EOT) LIMITED
EMPLOYEE OWNERS GROUP (EOT) LIMITED
THE SECURITY COMPANY (EOT) LIMITED
TR EMPLOYEE SHARE SCHEME TRUSTEE LIMITED
TRG ESOT LIMITED
TR EMPLOYEE BENEFITS TRUST LIMITED

John Lewis was Company Secretary to WT Burden Limited and a Director of and Company Secretary to a number of subsidiaries of WT Burden Limited. WT Burden Limited, of which Mr Lewis was not a director, went into administration in 2012.

Capital for Colleagues

Capital for Colleagues is an investment company focused on the UK EOB sector. The Company has a proven management team, with a wide network of contacts and affiliates, as well as established access to investment opportunities, enabling the Company to execute its strategy and capitalise on EOB-focused investment opportunities. In addition, the Company educates and assists companies that are looking to launch employee ownership schemes, advising them, amongst other things, on how to secure investment and achieve their objectives.

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information . Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

