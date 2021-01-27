

NEW DELHI (dpa-AFX) - The Indian rupee appreciated against the U.S. dollar in morning deals on Wednesday, as investors awaited the outcome of U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary policy meeting due out later in the day.



Market participants expect the Fed to retain its ultra-easy policy to support the economic recovery.



The rupee appreciated to more than a 3-week high of 72.86 against the greenback. The rupee is likely to test resistance around the 70.00 level.



