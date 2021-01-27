4x Customer Growth in APAC and EMEA in 2020 and 245% Increase in Year-Over-Year Revenue Fuel Further In-Region Investment and Expansion of Customer Support Services Worldwide

Tray.io, the leader in low-code General Automation, today announced the expansion of go-to-market (GTM) operations in EMEA and APAC with the opening of a new sales and support office in the U.K. and new regional data centers to better serve global customers. The company also released updates to the Tray Platform and Tray Embedded, including advanced capabilities for systems integrators (SI) and new connectors for Microsoft Azure Blob, Paypal, and more.

In 2020, Tray.io experienced explosive international growth in both the APAC and EMEA regions, achieving 4x customer growth; a 245% increase in revenue year over year; a 1,253% increase in data processed from APAC and EMEA customers; and 446% increase in workflows in both regions. To address this dramatic growth, the company will be expanding its GTM operations with the opening of a new European sales office located in London, led by Tray.io co-founder Dominic Lewis. The new office will offer additional sales and support resources for EMEA and APAC customers, extending Tray.io's services to every region and time zone around the globe.

The company will be adding new AWS data centers in the APAC and EMEA regions in 2021. The new data centers will allow multinational corporations using the Tray Platform or Tray Embedded offerings to choose where their customer data resides.

"Due to the tremendous growth we've seen in EMEA and APAC over the last year, we're significantly increasing our investment in both regions in 2021. With the new U.K. office, expanded GTM operations, and the opening of our new international data centers, we're strengthening our commitment to our partners around the globe," said Dominic Lewis, CRO and co-founder of Tray.io. "Unparalleled customer support is a core company value. As businesses continue to ramp up integration and automation efforts, we anticipate healthy international expansion in the coming years and we will continue to provide world-class service to our new and existing customers."

Advancements to Tray.io Offerings Give Systems Integrators Secure Access for Collaborative Development

As SI partners continue to be leveraged by global organizations for automation and integration projects, Tray.io's latest capabilities allow SI partners secure access to customer environments to collaboratively build, test, deploy, and maintain integrations on behalf of their customers. Using Tray Embedded Integration Manager alongside Tray.io's powerful governance features, SI partners can securely provision access to workflows, authentications, and customer organizations. With these new capabilities, customers can leverage their SI partners the same way that services teams deliver customer integrations at scale using Tray Embedded Integration Manager. By offering these secure and flexible deployment options, global enterprises can rest assured that Tray.io can support any of their partners now, and into the future.

New Connectors Empower Teams to Do More, Faster

Additionally, Tray.io now offers connectors for Microsoft Azure Blob, Microsoft Dynamics GP, LinkedIn, Ironclad, Sage 300, Workfront, Sugar Market, LaunchDarkly, PayPal, and more. As an increasing variety of use cases continue to emerge across teams in finance, product, and IT, Tray.io continues to expand its connector coverage to eliminate manual work using automation. With global organizations set to expand their technology stacks even more in 2021, Tray.io is increasingly well-positioned to deliver on the promise of automation to improve employee productivity, without requiring more developers.

Employee Productivity Drives the Need for Low-Code Integration Solutions

Findings from Tray.io's 2020 State of Automation Report indicate that the manual transfer of information between different software systems is an active pain point for businesses 62% of respondents indicated that they spend more than three hours every week manually moving information between applications in order to complete tasks. Additionally, 94% reported that they still use spreadsheets and other manual methods to transfer data between applications, adding unnecessary and tedious steps to their workflow.

The proliferation and increasing specialization of SaaS software tools has exacerbated process inefficiencies, which has led to the increase in manual work. For many organizations, even simple workflows can span multiple applications. According to Tray.io's research, many line-of-business (LOB) teams recognize the need to embrace automation as a way to increase efficiency and fill in the gaps in their tech stack. The 2020 State of Automation Report found that 92% of respondents believe automation will increase productivity and 90% currently implement some level of workflow automation.

Although teams are eager for workflow automation, many LOB employees struggle with a lack of timely software integration. According to the report, 40% of teams wait more than a month for new software integrations; 56% report that securing resources is their biggest challenge when it comes to automation projects; and 48% state that they depend on third-party engagements to support automation implementation.

While integration and automation projects have historically been the domain of IT teams due to the technical complexity of these projects and the tools that typically support them, the emergence of low-code integration is changing this dynamic. Survey respondents reported that functional and executive leaders were the primary driver of integration and automation projects; only 20% of respondents indicated that automation was an IT-led function.

Analysts Predict Aggressive Growth in Low-Code Development and iPaaS

As teams look to integrate their sprawling tech stacks, KBV Research projects the European low-code development market will witness 24% compound annual growth rate from 2020-2026. Additionally, in Western Europe between 2020 and 2024, Gartner predicts that the iPaaS market will grow approximately 2x faster than the overall infrastructure software market (77% vs 39%) (Gartner, Forecast: Enterprise Infrastructure Software, Worldwide, 2018-2024, 4Q20 Update).

"In the current environment, enterprises are under extreme pressure to efficiently accelerate digital transformation initiatives, which in turn is driving unprecedented global demand for low-code automation and integration software," said Nick Grizzell, research analyst, Nucleus Research. "With this international expansion, and as a Nucleus iPaaS Value Matrix Leader, Tray.io is well-positioned to meet the sales, support, and data center requirements of both multinational enterprises and regional organizations as they embrace low-code automation."

As international automation adoption speeds up, Tray.io's investments in the APAC and EMEA regions will position the company to continue supporting its customers across all global business hours.

"We're very pleased with Tray.io's decision to expand its operations and investment in EMEA. To date, our partnership with Tray.io has been extremely successful and we are thrilled to have more local support resources available to us in Europe. Tray.io has made integration much more accessible to our customers as they embrace digital transformation," said Toni Aquino, senior product manager, Bynder. "Their increased investment in the region is a testament to their unwavering commitment to provide superior support to customers worldwide."

Tray.io is low-code automation for everyone. The Tray General Automation Platform democratizes automation and integration so anyone can easily turn their unique business processes into repeatable and scalable workflows that evolve whenever business needs change. Unlike iPaaS solutions, which are expensive, complex, and code-intensive, Tray.io's flexible self-service platform makes it simple to build integrations using any API and connect enterprise applications at scale without incremental costs. Process innovation is today's competitive advantage since companies can no longer differentiate on their tech stack alone. The promise of SaaS led to an avalanche of siloed point solutions that require businesses to force their processes into rigid, predetermined schema. The Tray Platform removes these limitations, empowering both non-technical and technical users to create sophisticated workflow automations that streamline data movement and actions across multiple applications. Freed from tedious and repetitive tasks, citizen automators, product leaders, and IT are able to uplevel their skill set with automation to unlock their full potential and do things in a way that's right for their business. Teams at leading companies including FICO, New Relic, Segment, and Udemy bring the future of work to life using Tray.io's solutions. Love your work. Automate the rest.

