The share capital of BI Erhvervsejendomme A/S has been increased. The admittance to trading of the shares will take effect as per 28 January 2021 in the ISIN below. BI Erhvervsejendomme A/S is an Alternative Investment Fund (AIF) which is traded on the market for Alternative Investment Funds (AIF). ISIN: DK0061026549 ------------------------------------------------------------- Name: BI Erhvervsejendomme A/S ------------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 24,466,000 shares (DKK (2,446,600,000) ------------------------------------------------------------- Change: 4,215,000 shares (DKK 421,500,000) ------------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 28,681,000 shares (DKK 2,868,100.000) ------------------------------------------------------------- Subscription price: DKK 222.20 ------------------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 100 ------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: BIAEJD ------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 156566 ------------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=837175